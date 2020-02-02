Rev Billy Gama inducted Mkowa CCAP moderator

Blantyre City Presbytery of Church of Central Africa Presbytery (CCAP) inducted Reverend Billuy Gama as moderator of for Nkowa CCAP Presbytery on Sunday during a colourful ceremony held at the church’s premises attended by State vice-president Everton Chimulirenji and Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Kondwani Nankhumwa.

The two leaders encouraged the new Moderator to serve the Nkowa CCAP congregation with love, honesty and dedication.

Chimulirenji informed the gathering that government appreciates the advisory role that the Church plays, which fosters unity and understanding among Malawians of different backgrounds.

The VP, who read the scriptures from the Book of Matthews chapter 16 verses 13 to 19, encouraged the Church in the country to always engage politicians whenever there are any misunderstandings.

He advised Malawians to accept the Constitutional Court ruling on the presidential elections petitions with sobriety in order that peace and unity continue to exist in the “Warm Heart of Africa”.

In his remarks, Nankhumwa, who is also Vice President for the DPP in Southern Region, said Reverend Gama’s primary responsibility is to preach the word of God around the area and that he do so with utmost humility. He said the God of Abraham will guide him as he carries his pastoral responsibilities there.

Speaking on behalf of the Synod, Deputy Secretary General, Reverend Moyenda Kanjerwa encouraged all Malawians to remain humble and united before the throne of God. He thanked the VP and Nankhumwa for attending the event.

Reverend Reynold Mmangisa preached during the event while Blantyre City Moderator Reverend Matthias Hauya conducted the induction ceremony.

Among others, Reverend Gama has served as Presbytery Moderator for Shire Valley Presbytery, Board Chairman for Blantyre Synod Church and Society, Advisor to the President on Religious Affairs, Chairman University of Malawi. He is also author of “Role of the Church in Politics in Malawi”, Secularization in Malawi and Britain, a Comparative Inquiry”, and “Synod and List of Ordained Ministers from 1911”.

Other notable figures that attended the induction ceremony included governing DPP Secretary General Gelseder Jeffrey, DPP Regional Governor for South Charles Mchacha, Thom Mpinganjira of FDH Bank and Dr. Benedicto Okomaatani Malunga of the University of Malawi.

Later in the afternoon, Nankhumwa was guest of honour at a fundraising event held at Mpemba Institute for the purpose of building Monica Catholic Church there.

Nankhumwa contributed K600, 000 cash and 50 bags of cement towards the project.

Reverend Father Ernest Kafunga thanked Nankhumwa for the donation.

