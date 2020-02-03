Evangelical Association weighs in on post-ruling peace: There’s life beyond judgement’

Religious grouping, the Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM), has joined other stakeholders in advocating for peace after the constitutional court delivers it’s judgement on the controversial presidential election case on Monday, February 3.

The association joins the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) who also said “peace was the way to go” after the judgement.

In its statement, titled “Malawi at a Crossroads,” EAM has reminded Malawians that the long awaited constitutional court ruling on the 2019 presidential election has generated and electrified people’s emotions and expectations across the country hence need to be cautious.

The body notes that a lot of groups and individuals are already strategizing what to do after the ruling.

“There is life beyond the ‘day of judgement,” EAM notes in the statement signed by its general secretary, Francis Mkandawire, and the board chairperson, Chatha Msangambe,.

It says whatever the outcome of the case, each one, as a citizen of this country must participate in making Malawi a better and peaceful country for everyone.

“We would like to join the rest of the concerned Malawians to underline the need to maintain peace and order during this time when the Court is making its determination.

“We call upon all Malawians to exercise restraint and maintain and promote peace before, during and after the Court case,” the statement reads in part.

EAM has also appealed to leaders of political parties to be in the forefront setting the pace, proclaiming messages of peace and tolerance.

Adds the statement: “Such continuous messages from our leaders, soon and after the determination of the verdict, will go a long way in quelling the simmering tensions at the grassroots which, if not swiftly managed, can explode at any time, thereby threatening the gains we have made in our pursuance of good governance and democracy.

“In this regard, we take note, with elight, that leaders of some of these political parties have already started giving peace messages to their followers and nation at large.”

The statement further appeals to citizens never to be used as ponies by politicians to ferment and instigate any form of violence against other people who hold different views.

It says: “We appeal to faith leaders to weigh in and become agents of peace building and coexistence. We call faith leaders across the country to use our Church platforms to promote peace and tolerance amongst our people. Malawians must be reminded not to allow political differences to divide us and become a reason to indulge in violence.”

