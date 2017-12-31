Blessing Tembo to Nomads: Deal agreed with Silver Strikers

Malawi champions Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have completed the signing of Silver Strikers captain Blessings Tembo a season after they roped in another bankers skipper Lucky Malata.

Tembo follows four players, who have also joined the Nomads from Premier Bet Wizards and Azam Tigers.

The players are Dennis Chembezi, Misheck Bottomani, Dan Kumwenda and Peter Cholopi.

Wanderers team manager Steven Madeira said: “Blessings Tembo is a fantastic signing. We are delighted to complete his signing and welcome him to the club.”

He added: “He is at the right age. He has good experience. He is a very focused player who can play with the ball as well. We have taken a great player but have prepared well for the future.”

Madeira stressed that the newly signed players quality will be a huge asset to the champions.

According to reports, Tembo has agreed a three-year deal at Wanderers.

After signing for Nomads, Tembo said: “I am so happy to join the champions. It’s an incredible emotion to be part of this big club Be Forward Wanderers.”.

Wanderers are strengthening their squad ahead of the CAF Champions League. They have an assignment in February against As Vita from DRC.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :