Blessing Tembo to Nomads: Deal agreed with Silver Strikers

December 31, 2017 Jeromy Kadewere -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Malawi champions Mighty Be Forward Wanderers  have completed the signing of Silver Strikers captain Blessings Tembo a season after they roped in another bankers skipper Lucky Malata.

Madeira (c) with new players who have signed for Nomads

Tembo  follows  four players, who have also joined the Nomads from Premier Bet Wizards and Azam Tigers.

The players are Dennis Chembezi, Misheck Bottomani, Dan Kumwenda and Peter Cholopi.

Wanderers team manager Steven Madeira  said: “Blessings Tembo is a fantastic signing. We are delighted to complete his  signing and welcome him to the club.”

He added: “He is at the right age. He has good experience. He is a very focused player who can play with the ball as well. We have taken a great player but have prepared well for the future.”

Madeira stressed that the newly signed players quality will be a huge asset to the champions.

According to reports, Tembo has agreed a three-year deal at Wanderers.

After signing for Nomads, Tembo said: “I am so happy to join the champions. It’s an incredible emotion to be part of this big club Be Forward Wanderers.”.

Wanderers are strengthening  their squad ahead of the CAF Champions League. They have an assignment in February against As Vita from DRC.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Blessing Tembo to Nomads: Deal agreed with Silver Strikers"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Austin Pakhale
Guest
Austin Pakhale

Good news.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
47 minutes 53 seconds ago

More From Nyasatimes