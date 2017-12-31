Mwamaso and Jack fight to a draw in Mzuzu

The eight round professional non title bout between Mzuzu based Felix Mwamaso and Liwonde based Juma Jack ended in a draw at Obriegado Leisure Park on Sunday, a day before the brand new year 2018.

The super middle weight boxers were each weighing 75 kilogrammes and the challenger Felix Mwamaso in red trunks and red gloves occupied the red corner while the visitor Juma Jack in blue trunks and black gloves took the blue corner.

It was serious business for Mwamaso from the word box in the very first round as he threw vital punches towards Jack who reciprocated with excellent guarding skills.

In the second round, both boxers were able to land punches on each other’s body unlike the third round which was characterized by a lot of holding one another.

In the fourth round, Mwamaso was on top of his game with swift combinations of left and right jabs landing on Jack’s chest and cheeks but the fifth round turned out to be Jack’s as he scored a good number of points with his accurate kidney punches.

A minute into the sixth round, Mwamaso slipped from the wet slippery canvas and went down but when he rose up he pinned Jack to the ropes with very quick blows on a number of occasions.

The boxers came hard on each other in the last two rounds aiming for a knock out but none of them fell onto the canvas until the final bell.

Judge number one Sylvester Lajabu scored 78 for red corner (Felix Mwamaso) and 76 for blue corner (Juma Jack) while judge number two Lameck Phiri scored 76 for both red and blue corners. Judge number three Williams Matimba scored 75 for red corner and 77 for blue corner.

The bout ended in a draw.

Speaking after the bout, Felix Mwamaso said he was not happy with the result.

“I was supposed to win this bout but I think there are times when judges don’t like a particular boxer,” he added.

The visitor Juma Jack said he could not understand how the bout ended in a draw.

“I want an immediate rematch with Mwamaso right here in Mzuzu so that I should knock him down,” said Jack.

The bout was organized by Bagdad Boxing Promotions.

