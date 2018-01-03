Blessings Tembo opens up on his transfer saga with Wanderers

Silver Strikers captain Blessings Tembo has come out in the open to comment on the sensational transfer saga after he signed a three year deal with champions Mighty Be Forward Wanderers on New Year’s eve and then terminated it.

The player was photographed with a Nomads shirt at media unveiling and signed the contrcat, but never went on to play for the club.

“I have no contact with Wanderers for now,” said Tembo.

He confirmed that he signed the contract with Wanderers but has since claimed he did not understand what he was putting pen to paper for.

“I signed the contract under duress without reading and understanding all terms of the agreement,” Tembo said in a statement.

He has apparently rejoined his former club under ” duress” too.

“I am still a member of Silver Strikers Football Club at the time of signing, the contract has not yet come to an end today, including effective day of its operation of 29th December, 2017 and therefore it is irregular for me to sign a contract with Be Forward Wanderers Football Club,” reads part of the statement.

He said the transfer was being done “in a hurry and without paying attention to important details.”

“All issues show that this was an irregular contract and it is only fair that I pull out today, 31st December 2017,” reads the statement issued by Tembo

He then pleaded with Wanderers to respect his decision and that he did not pocket any money from the Malawi football kings.

“Therefore, Be Forward Wanderers Football Club in Malawi should take note that I have willfully pulled out of the agreement, terminated it and withdrawn my services. I have done this on the same day I was asked to sign the agreement and there have been no financial executions on both sides and my decision should be respected and for the good of football in Malawi,” he said.

The unsettled player hopes when legality of his contract is cleared he can mave the move to avoid playing football “under duress” too.

Wanderers General Secretary Mike Butao said his club enquired from Football Association of Malawi on the players contract status with Silver before proceeding with signing the player.

He rejected assertions that Tembo signed for Wanderers under duress.

