MHC workers go on strike: Demand substantial salary adjustment considering cost of living

Disgruntled Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) junior staff are on strike demanding management to address the employees salary hike demand.

The junior staff have been protesting salary increment disparities.

They are against what they call the huge gap between the percentages the junior staff have been given to that of the senior staff.

There has been an increment of 34 to 36 percent for junior staff while senior staff have been given up to 59 percent.

One of the staff said they want management to give then a substantial salary adjustment considering the current cost of living.

MHC spokesperson Ernestina Lunguzi said the management would engange the staff to hear their grievances.

