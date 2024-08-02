Bliss GVS donates to Mzuzu Central Hospital

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd on Friday donated assorted medicines and medical supplies worth K30 million to Mzuzu Central Hospital as part of its corporate social responsibility.



The medical supplies included anti malarial drugs, pain killers, drugs against flu, bandages, cotton wool and many more.

The company was making the donation after doing the same at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe and Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Bantyre.

Northern Region Marketing Manager for Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, Gift Machisawo, said the company felt obliged to give back to the community through the donation.

“I have been interacting with health workers and facility officials here and during my visits it was established that this hospital needed the assorted medicines that we have donated today. It’s our desire to continue with such donations in future,” he said.

Mzuzu Central Hospital Director General, Dr John Chipolombwe, told Nyasa Times he was so happy to receive the supplies.

“These medicines and medical supplies are amongst the essential needs of the hospital. This is a donation which has come at the right time because we cannot get everything from Central Medical Stores Trust and what we have been given today are almost all those things we didn’t have on our list.

“The populations are growing up and the demand is big. The space which we have is not enough because the hospital was built when the population of the northern region was small and therefore we welcome many other partners that can come in to help,” remarked Dr Chipolombwe.

Mzuzu Central Hospital is one the four central hospitals in Malawi which opened its doors early 2000 aimed at offering tertiary services to patients in the northern region of Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!