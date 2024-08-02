Joyce Banda wants more trade between Malawi and China

Former President Dr. Joyce Banda has called for more trade between China and African countries including Malawi as the the former Malawi leader concludes her trip to the People’s Republic of China where she attended the seventh China-Africa People’s Forum.

Executive Assistant in the Office of the Former President Arnold Mnelemba said in an interview today that the Former President would also like to see Malawi and China migrating from Aid to Trade.

At the invitation of the government of China and the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Executive Committee, Dr. Banda led a delegation of six Malawians who took part in discussions on finding ways of reaching out to rural Malawians.

The Former President in company of Malawi Ambassador in China Allan Chimtedza met the Deputy Governor of the CPC in Hunan where they discussed Malawi and China relationship and investment potential for Malawi.

China has pledged to support Malawi in areas like education. Dr Banda started her visit by meeting the Secretary General of the China Foundation for Peace and Development (CFPD) who are partners of Joyce Banda Foundation in three projects.

