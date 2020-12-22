Blue Eagles appoint Gerald Phiri as new coach on performance-based contract

December 22, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

The former Malawi national team assistant coach Gerald Phiri has agreed a deal at the Area 30 National Police Headquarters  to be TNM Super League side Blue Eagles  new head coach ahead of  six foreign coaches from Zimbabwe and Zambia who applied for the job.

Gerald Phiri Snr new coach for Blue Eagles

Eagles chairperson Alexander Ngwala confirmed the hiring of Phiri as new coach on what he called “performance-based contract.”

He said Phiri has  the local topflight league pedigree  and experience and the Lilongwe-based side settled for him because he holds Confederation of Africa Football ( CAF) A coaching license.

“Blue Eagles has a group of players that have the quality, and we believe Gerald Phiri will give them good guidance in the league campaign, ”Ngwala said.

The  Eagles’ head coach post fell vacant after former mentor Deklerk Msakakuona was appointed as Malawi Under-17 national football team coach on permanent basis early this year.

