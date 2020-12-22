Blue Eagles appoint Gerald Phiri as new coach on performance-based contract

The former Malawi national team assistant coach Gerald Phiri has agreed a deal at the Area 30 National Police Headquarters to be TNM Super League side Blue Eagles new head coach ahead of six foreign coaches from Zimbabwe and Zambia who applied for the job.

Eagles chairperson Alexander Ngwala confirmed the hiring of Phiri as new coach on what he called “performance-based contract.”

He said Phiri has the local topflight league pedigree and experience and the Lilongwe-based side settled for him because he holds Confederation of Africa Football ( CAF) A coaching license.

“Blue Eagles has a group of players that have the quality, and we believe Gerald Phiri will give them good guidance in the league campaign, ”Ngwala said.

The Eagles’ head coach post fell vacant after former mentor Deklerk Msakakuona was appointed as Malawi Under-17 national football team coach on permanent basis early this year.

