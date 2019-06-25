Blue Eagles fail to keep good grip of TNM Super League leadership

Blue Eagles failed to come back from the North with all six points which could have made them keep a good grip of leadership in the ongoing TNM Super League title campaign.

On Saturday, they lost 0-1 to Karonga United through a goal scored by Khumbo Msowoya and the next day they struggled to beat Karonga United 5-3 as the debutantes managed to slot in three of the goals.

Still Blue Eagles, who ended 11th in the 2018 season are joint leaders with fellow Lilongwe side, Kamuzu Barracks on 17 points but the cops are on pole position because of better goal aggregate having scored 13 against 9 from five wins two draws and two losses.

From eight games Kamuzu Barracks, who came 6th last season, have won five, drew two and lost once in which they have scored eight goals against four.

Meanwhile, Blue Eagles could be overtaken by 3rd-placed Mighty Be Forward Wanderers because they are on bye this weekend while the Nomads will be in Lilongwe to face Civil Sporting at Civo Stadium on Sunday.

Wanderers have 16 points in seven goals played so far of five wins, one draw and one loss and are tied on same points with Kasungu-based TN Stars who have played eight games, won five, drew once and lost two.

TN Stars, who are on 4th place can also take the lead if their beat 9th-placed Masters Security at Dedza Stadium on Sunday.

Defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets — who are on 5th place with 14 points from four wins, two draws and one loss — host bottom of the table Savenda Chitipa United at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday.

In the games played last weekend, Moyale lost 0-2 to Nyasa Big Bullets through Precious Phiri and own goal from Victor Mwale. Silver Strikers drew 1-1 with Tigers FC with goals from Duncan Nyoni for the Bankers and Matthias Nyirenda for the Kau Kau.

Be Forward Wanderers’ Babatude Adeboye scored two past Mlatho Mponela, Karonga United scored through Khumbo Msowoya to beat Blue Eagles, Dwangwa United scored through Chifuniro Mpinganjira in their 1-2 loss to Kamuzu Barracks (Manasseh Chiyesa, Marshall Maluwa) while Mzuni FC drew 0-0 with Nyasa Big Bullets.

Civil Sporting lost to TN Stars 0-1 from China Chirwa’s goal as Masters Security lost 0-1 to Tigers FC.

Ntopwa FC beat Mlatho Mponela 5-1 with goals from Josiah, Duwa (2) Tione Jailosi, Arthur Moffatt while the visitors scored through Fraiser Menyani.

Meanwhile, the following is the current log table (numbers in blackets denotes last season’s final standings while * is for promoted teams:

P W D L GF GA GD Pts

1.(11) Blue Eagles 9 5 2 2 13 9 4 17

2.(5) KB 8 5 2 1 8 4 4 17

3.(2) Wanderers 7 5 1 1 16 3 13 16

4.(9) TN Stars 8 5 1 2 9 10 -1 16

5.(1) Nyasa Bullets 7 4 2 1 18 4 14 14

6.(10) Mighty Tigers 11 3 5 3 8 9 -1 14

7.(3) Silver Strikers 7 3 3 1 8 6 2 12

(7) Karonga Utd 8 4 0 4 12 11 1 12

9.(4)Masters Security 7 2 4 1 9 6 3 10

10.(13) Moyale 7 3 1 3 9 8 1 10

11.(*) Ntopwa 9 3 1 5 13 13 0 10

12.(5) Civil Sporting 7 3 0 4 9 10 -1 9

13.(*) Mponela 10 2 2 6 8 17 -9 8

14.(8) Mzuni 7 1 3 3 4 11 -7 6

15.(*) Chitipa United 10 1 3 6 6 16 -10 6

16.(12) Dwangwa 10 1 2 7 8 21 -13 5

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :