Nomads chair calls for calm as club probes Butao

Be Forward Wanderers chairperson Gift Mkandawire has called supporters to remain calm as the club continues investigations over fraud allegations against General Secretary Mike Butao.

Butao is being accused of swindling about K2 million every month from Be Forward Limited sponsorship to allegedly pay mobile operator TNM for airtime distribution dealership.

The development comes as Wanderers supporters are baying for Butao’s blood over the matter.

“We are handling the matter. People should not rush to make conclusions. We are investigating the issue and we will get to the bottom of it. Let’s not rush to judge anyone before the investigations are through,” Mkandawire is quoted by The Nation newspaper.

Wanderers chairperson described the matter as diligent.

“This issue needs to be handled with care. My appeal is that the supporters should calm down as we are trying to establish what transpired,” he said.

According to unconfirmed reports, Be Forward Limited pump in between K11 million and K14 million monthly and the money is strictly for players’ salaries and administration of the club.

Wanderers supporters general secretary Samuel Mponda said it was sad that money meant for the running of the club was diverted to other purposes by the executive.

Butao refused to comment on the matter in an interview.

