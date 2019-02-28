Blue Eagles to fundraise for CEED

Blue Eagles Football Club is set for a fundraising match this Saturday, March 3 2019 as they play against Central East Education Division (CEED) select side.

The club’s media officer Steve Kumalonje confirmed the development saying CEED wants to generate some revenue through this match.

The match will be staged at Ntchisi Community Ground.

According to Kumalonje, the Area 30 based TNM Super League was chosen considering the good working relationship that it has with CEED.

“CEED also took into account the fact that Blue Eagles stars like John Soko (the goalkeeper) and Jacob Robert are products from the division. These players according to officials from CEED act as role models to their peers,” writes Kumalonje in a communication seen by Nyasa Times.

Kumalonje however did not come out clear on the purpose of the money to be realised from the match. E

Players for CEED select will be cream from secondary schools within the division.

