9 up for trials at Silver Strikers

The number of new faces undergoing trials at Silver Strikers has shot up to nine.

The players include Raffik Mussa formerly of Be Forward Wanders, Sherrif Shamama from Karonga United and Lughano Kayira, captain for Mzuzu University Football Club.

Silver Strikers Team Manager, Sibusiso Padango, confirmed that more and more players are joining the club for trials but the club has a ready squad and cannot sign more than three players to beef up the squad.

“We have started intensive training and this is the final week for trials. By the end of this week we should be able to come up with the final squad ready for the 2019 season. We are only looking for reinforcement in three departments namely goalkeeping, midfield and striking force but we cannot exceed three new signings,” Padambo told a local radio station.

But General Secretary for Mzuni FC, Donnex Chilonga, said they have not been approached by Silver Strikers over the services of their captain, Lughano Kayira.

“What we know is that Lughano has one year remaining from his two year contract with Mzuni. We know he was in Eswathini for trials as well and is back but Silver Strikers have not approached us,” retorted Chilonga.

Silver Strikers finished third on the TNM Super League log table in the 2018 season while Mzuni FC finished eighth.

