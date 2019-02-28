KB to fight for honours in 2019 season

Lilongwe-based Kamuzu Barracks Football Club has vowed to fight for honours and win silverware in the 2019 soccer season.

This was disclosed by Assistant Coach Ted Kalinda when contacted by Nyasa Times to find out how prepared are ahead of the new 2019-20 soccer season.

“Preparations are going on well, we started our preparations last week Monday and this is our second week but the boys arevresponding positively & eager to play” said Kalinda.

Kalinda however admitted that they still moss the service of some of their key players who are on official peace keeping mission under the United Nations (UN).

“Yes we are still missing the services of the likes of Hanganda [Kelvin], Nkacha [Harvey] and others but we have managed to find the replacements. Their absence won’t affect our performance anymore this season becauae we have recruited some players from our reserve side and they arr fitting well in the positions left by the likes of nkachas” he said.

“This season we want to challenge for honours” added Kalinda.

Apart from Nkacha and Hanganda, some of the players on peace keeping mission are Zinjani Yona, Sekani Mhango, Vincent Mphepo and Mustafa Salimu.

Kn the 2016-17 season, KB made history by becoming the first military side to win the super league championship since its inception in 1986.

In their final match, they beat Dwangwa United 4-1 at the Chitowe Stadiun thanks to a brace from Benson Hojani while Manasse Chiyesa and captain Harvey Nkacha scored a goal apiece.

During the match, Jack Chiona scored Dwangwa’s consolation goal.

KB won the championship after amassing 61 points from 30 games while Nyasa Big Bullets, who failed to defend the title, finished second with 60 points from 30 games as well.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :