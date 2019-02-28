Police arrest 5 for alleged gang rape on 14-year-old girl: 6 others at large

Malawi Police in Chikwawa have arrested five suspects for allegedly gang raping a 14-year-old girl in Senior Chief Makhuwira’s are in the district.

Chikwawa police station spokesman Foster Benjamin said in an interview that the suspects are Smart Lapken, Fanuel Makwayo, and Kingsley George, all aged 21, Alfred Njobvu, 18, and a 17-year-old boy.

The five are among 12 suspected to have committed the crime over the weekend. Six others are still at large.

“It is alleged that the victim was on her way from a grocery [shop] where her grandmother had sent her to buy some commodities in the evening. On her way back, she was ambushed by the suspects,” he said.

He said the suspects allegedly dragged the girl into the bush and gagged her mouth with a piece of cloth where they took turns defiling her and left her severely injured on her private parts.

“The girl is in severe pain and we think she is psychologically traumatised.

“We don’t know why such a barbaric act happened. But the good thing is that we have managed to arrest some key suspects,” said Benjamin.

The victim was dumped in the bush, according to Benjamin.

“She crawled to the roadside where some passersby took her home. The matter was later reported to the village head who summoned the suspects to a hearing where only six turned up and were immediately detained by members of the community policing group.

“They were handed over to the police and have since been charged with defilement contrary to Section 138 of the Penal Code. A manhunt for other six suspects is currently underway,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :