CIC Insurance Malawi awards brokers

The newly introduced CIC Insurance Group on Wednesday conducted its second annual awards giving ceremony in Lilongwe at Golf Club where insurance brokers were recognized for their work towards the organization.

Speaking during the presentation, Managing Director for CIC Insurance Robert Murigih said they appreciated the work done by insurance brokers who instrumental to the growth of CIC.

“This is a very important function for us and our partners. We did it last year and we have done it this year. In the process, when we say thank you, the support comes back. They are the strength which we are mounting on,” said Murigih.

He also explained the CIC Insurance’s profits grew greatly due to collective efforts by all stake holders involved with their operations.

On why they opted to award brokers in particular, Murigih said it is just the beggining and they intend to expand their appreciation as they grow.

“Initially, we had to start from somewhere. Brokers bring business to us and it is through them that we are growing. However, we will surely go as far as awarding customers directly. That is a plan in motion and we will do it,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of Rhino Insurance Brokers which won the main award for 98% collections, Innocent Kavalo thanked CIC for the award and their professionalism.

“We are glad that we won this award second time. We thank CIC for recognizing not just us, but all brokers they work with. It’s a good journey which we embarked on with them,” he said.

Some of the brokers who were recognized include Rhino Insurance Brokers, Guardian Insurance Brokers and Kingfisher Insurance brokers. They received gifs ranging from TVs, Fridges and printers.

CIC Insurance was registered in 2015 in Malawi and started operations the following year. It is a Kenyan company operating in a number of countries across Africa including South Sudan and Uganda.

