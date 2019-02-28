Kabwila says in UTM govt President will not double as Chancellor for University of Malawi

Salima North west Parliamentarian Jessie Kabwila has said the newly-formed UTM Party has a clear plan on improving education in the country when it gets mandate through the May 21 votes to govern the country.

Kabwila, a former lecturer at Chancellor College of the University of Malawi before she joined politics, said during the second debate on SDG Question Time by Nation Publications Limited (NPL), Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) and United Nations Malawi held Wednesday night in Lilongwe.

The debate focusing on education featured all the major parties ahead of the May 21 elections.

In her contribution, Kabwila said UTM was formed to clear the mess created by the current administration which continues to plunder public resources when the majority of the citizenry were living in abject poverty.

Kabwila said politicisation of education has led to dwindling of education standards in the country.

She said when Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who leads UTM, is elected as Head of State, he will not be doubling as Chancellor of public universities as is the case now, to depoliticise education.

Kabwila, renowned for championing academic freedom when she was teaching at Chancellor College, applauded the first Republic of Kamuzu Banda for setting foundation for education adding “UTM will fulfil the dream.”

She said: “Under UTM promotions of teachers will be done equitably.”

Kabwila said UTM will invest in education “for equity and quality.”

UTM’s leader Chilima is on record to have pledged to abolish the quota system of selecting students to public universities—a subject which remains emotive—with a number of leaders promising to do the same before, but not living to their word.

