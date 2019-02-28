Minister Msaka booed at KCN during  live debate on Zodiak TV 

February 28, 2019 Wongani Chiuta -Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Minister of Education, Science and Technology Bright Msaka on Wednesday night drew boos at a SDG Question Time debate at Kamuzu College of Nursing (KCN) in Lilongwe when he DPP-led government has improved funding university students fee loans.

Msaka: Gets booed

Part of the audience at the debate

Msaka, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president for Eastern Region, was taking part to during the second debate on SDG Question Time by Nation Publications Limited (NPL), Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) and United Nations Malawi focusing on education which featured all the major parties ahead of the May 21 elections.

But his remarks to defend the DPP-led government record in improving university education and funding   drew groans and boos from the audience.

The audience at KCN has a large contingent of university students but host Teresa Ndanga had to save the Msaka’s face when she reprimanded the audience.

“There is no booing. We should listen to our panellists,” said Ndanga who compensated Msaka 15 seconds lost during the booing time.

During the debate, Msaka defended the DPP record on education.

“We are providing laboratories and libraries at every secondary school. We are providing boarding facility for every girl child in secondary school,” said Msaka.

Msaka also said DPP has employed 20000 teachers during its tenure and increased intake in Teacher College.

The minister also said the government is moving all persons with albinism in Community Day Secondary Schools to boarding secondary schools to offer more protection

But main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Shadow Minister for Education, Elias Chakwera, dismissed  performance of the ruling party in education as awful.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
MpolonibelindanyalugweDodolidoChill Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
belinda
Guest
belinda

akamazi ena ndiamenewa in three months time out all these from DPP and new government led by the most energetic and charismatic leader who will swap the mess out of the warm heart of Africa, zintu ziziteka Braza ma business atu ayambe Ku shaina tibwelelemo basi by saulosi chilima, know doubt you inspire me most voti yanga ndiyokwanila kuti uwine ziteka

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
24 minutes ago
nyalugwe
Guest
nyalugwe

Msaka and his quota system

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
49 minutes ago
Dodolido
Guest
Dodolido

DPP must rig the coming elections to win.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
58 minutes ago
Mpoloni
Guest
Mpoloni

Thanks for the tip

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
23 minutes ago
Chill
Guest
Chill

It was wrong in the first place to have the debate on education at KCN which was closed for some months, following issues that students and lecturers have had for months! And the audience being largely KCN students!!!!!
MSAKA did a great job in the the circumstances.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Silica gell
Guest
Silica gell

Anyasatimes tsopano! Mukamakhala mumati mwatilembela nkhani, kunena imenyi!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From Nyasatimes

More From web