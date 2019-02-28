Minister Msaka booed at KCN during  live debate on Zodiak TV 

Minister of Education, Science and Technology Bright Msaka on Wednesday night drew boos at a SDG Question Time debate at Kamuzu College of Nursing (KCN) in Lilongwe when he DPP-led government has improved funding university students fee loans.

Msaka, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president for Eastern Region, was taking part to during the second debate on SDG Question Time by Nation Publications Limited (NPL), Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) and United Nations Malawi focusing on education which featured all the major parties ahead of the May 21 elections.

But his remarks to defend the DPP-led government record in improving university education and funding drew groans and boos from the audience.

The audience at KCN has a large contingent of university students but host Teresa Ndanga had to save the Msaka’s face when she reprimanded the audience.

“There is no booing. We should listen to our panellists,” said Ndanga who compensated Msaka 15 seconds lost during the booing time.

During the debate, Msaka defended the DPP record on education.

“We are providing laboratories and libraries at every secondary school. We are providing boarding facility for every girl child in secondary school,” said Msaka.

Msaka also said DPP has employed 20000 teachers during its tenure and increased intake in Teacher College.

The minister also said the government is moving all persons with albinism in Community Day Secondary Schools to boarding secondary schools to offer more protection

But main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Shadow Minister for Education, Elias Chakwera, dismissed performance of the ruling party in education as awful.

