Blue-tiful! Malawi First Lady at swearing-in of President Mutharika’s second term

First Lady Getrude Mutharika spotted royal blue top with matching head gear and glasses when she accompanied President Peter Mutharika at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre during a swearing- in ceremony for a second five-year term.

The First Lady has been subject of ridicule by opposition supporters mostly using social media to attack her fashion sense.

One opposition member was arrested for ‘insulting the modesty of a woman’after attacking the First Lady on Facebook.

But Madam Mutharika has not been fazed as she continues to pull more stunning swag.

On Tuesday, she looked bubbly beside President Mutharika as he took the oath of office a day after the Malawi Electoral Commission declared him the winner of the hotly contested May 21 general elections.

Everton Chimulirenji was also sworn in as vice president at the same ceremony before Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda.

