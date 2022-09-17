BM Sofa Design launches credit facility

BM Sofa Design and General Dealers, a leading sofa sets manufacturing company headquartered in Mzuzu, on Saturday launched the much awaited credit purchase facility for its customers across the country at Grand Palace Hotel in the city of Mzuzu.

Introducing the facility at the event, Senior Credit Officer for BM Sofa Design and General Dealers, Mercy Mulenga, said the process was so easy but one had to have a national ID for proper identification.

She said all one needs to do is to identify a product of their choice (sofa set or any piece of furniture) at any branch of BM Sofa Design or through the internet, divide the purchasing amount for the product by 12 and pay 1/12 of the amount. The rest should be paid in the next eleven months.

As soon as the first payment is made, BM Sofa Design will ferry the product to any corner of the country up to the door step of the customer for free.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the launch, Chief Executive Officer for BM Sofa Design and General Dealers, Dr Peter Kasewe, said the aim of the facility was to reach out to all customers of different levels.

“We want every Malawian to be able to purchase our products. This credit purchase facility will help people that cannot afford to buy our products at once.

“We have set up a team of experts that will be looking into this process cordially so that customers make all their payments happily without being tempted to default,” said Dr Kasewe.

Executive Director for Church and Society in the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, Moses Mkandawire who was Guest of Honour at the event, bemoaned the tendency by some Malawians of valuing to buy such products from outside the country, saying the tendency is one way of draining the much needed forex from the country.

“This company is contributing a lot in the creation of employment to the youth not only boys but also girls. As Malawians, we should start supporting companies like these so that we trade amongst ourselves using our own Kwacha instead of going to buy things outside where there is always demand for forex,” he said.

At the event, musical artist Wikise Chawinga from Lilongwe and Mibawa Tv’s DT from Blantyre were unveiled as the company’s brand ambassadors in a one year contract.

Speaking to reporters, Wikise Chawinga said he felt honoured to be named one of the ambassadors and that he would work hard in promoting the BM Sofa brand.

“We will work hard to reach all Malawians and give them the good news about BM Sofa Design and General Dealers. Such deals are very important as they bring in a win-win situation between the ambassador and the company involved,” he said.

Besides manufacturing sofa sets, the company also makes all kinds of office and domestic furniture and it has branches across the country.

