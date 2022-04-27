Board increases students’ upkeep loan to K350, 000

The Higher Education Students Loan Board (HESLB) has adjusted upwards the loan it gives to students. The loan has been increased from K200, 000 to K350, 000.

The board has also announced the opening of the 2022/23 loan application starting on April 30.

The board’s spokesperson, Dr. Henry Chingaipe, made the announcement on Wednesday during a press conference in Lilongwe.

Chingaipe said all student beneficiaries from the 2021/22 cycle will get their arrears to address their shortfall.

“The board has revised the students loans upwards due to the increase in cost of living,” he said.

Chingaipe said the revised loan dates back to 2021 to 2022 academic loan cycle.

