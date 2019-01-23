Board threatens to disconnect water in public health facilities

Southern Region Water Board has written Mulanje District Hospital to pay off K45 million water bill or water in all health facilities in the district would be disconnected.

Spokesperson for the Southern Region Water Board Rita Makwangwala has confirmed that the letter has been sent to the Mulanje District Hospital over the bill.

“We will disconnect the water in all health facilities in the district unless the bill is paid,” said Makwangwala.

But the spokesperson for Mulanje District Hospital Edson Chabwinda said the hospital is in discussion with the board.

“We have so far paid K5 million from Health Services Fund. We are in discussion with them so that we continue to pay by instalments,” said Chambwinda.

Escom and Lilongwe Water Board have so far moved in to install prepaid metres in government institutions which have difficulties in paying electricity and water bills.

