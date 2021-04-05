Bob Mpinganjira says Moyale’s ugly football confused Wanderers

After bagging three points in a game against Ekwendeni Hammers on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium, Mighty Wanderers returned to their base in Blantyre with only those three points aMoyale snatched the remaining three points on Sunday at the same venue.

The sweet songs that the Nomads were singing on Saturday became sorrowful songs on Sunday. Moyale’s Lloyd Njaliwa did the damage in the 90th minute on Sunday for the match to end 1-0 in favour of the hosts.

Before the misery on Sunday, the Nomads had their marksman, Babatunde Adepoju, registering three goals to his account against Ekwendeni Hammers. The Nigerian, scored two goals past Hammers goal minder, Dailesi Yasini in the first half and one goal into his own net beating goalkeeper Richard Chipuwa. Some soccer pundits described his three goals as an unusual hat trick.

Another talking point about the game is that, fans overpowered the police to jump into the pitch to watch the game when it was supposed to be played without spectators.

The game kicked off late because of the fracas.

The fans accused government officials of selfishness and hypocrisy.

“They are denying us access to the stadia but they are freely gathering in thousands when it comes to party functions. Right now there is a party function in Karonga where the UTM is celebrating the win of their Member of Parliament but we can’t be allowed just quarter capacity. Is Covid-19 only spread at football matches? This is hypocrisy of the highest order,” charged one fan.

Sunday’s game was quiet with very few chances created until Njaliwa silenced the Nomads.

The northern region tour by the Nomads leaves them on position 11 with 10 points from 9 games while Moyale Barrack Football Club is on position 13 with 9 points from 10 games.

Ekwendeni Hammers are now on position 3 with 19 points from 10 games. The Hammers have been dislodged from the second position by Silver Strikers who also have 19 points but from 9 games.

Silver Strikers have also been dislodged from the summit of the log table by Civil Service United who now have 20 points from 10 games.

Wanderers coach, Bob Mpinganjira, described the game against Moyale Barracks as so difficult.

“We never played our usual game. Our opponents had no clear pattern. They were just kicking long balls unlike Ekwendeni Hammers who were playing the ball on the ground.

“We accept today’s defeat but we will work on our short falls to do well in future,” said Mpinganjira.

Assistant Coach for Moyale Barracks, Prichard Mwansa, said it was so important for his side to collect 3 points against the nomads.

“We worked hard. There was no special secret. The work rate for my players was just good today,” said Mwansa.

