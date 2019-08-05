Bob pleased as Wanderers move back top: Malawi TNM Super League

Wanderers head coach Bob Mpinganjira said the Nomads are still lacking the ability to kill games off but pointed out on Sunday that there’s plenty to be pleased with win against Mighty Tigers at Mulanje Park which sent them back on top of the TNM Super League.

In-form Babatunde Adepoju’s 74th minute strike was vital to secure maximum points for Wanderers to chalk 30 points from 13 matches in the 16-team league.

The towering Nigerian forward has now taken his tally to 11.

“I am greatly pleased fir this win and avoiding a third successive league draw. Tigers were a tough side, but we managed to unlock their defence,” said Mpinganjira.

“We will work on killing off the game to avoid frustrations,” he added.

There were also some dramatic events during the game as the teargass fired by the police outside the stadium affected the players and the game had to be stopped for close to 5 minutes.

Some spectators outside the stadium were scrambling to enter inside the stadium and the police had to use the teargass.

Tigers FC coach, Gerald Phiri conceded the defeat but was impressed with the performance from his boys.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :