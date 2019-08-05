Tonga heritage fundraise for its third annual event

M’dauko WaTonga known as the Tonga heritage of Lilongwe Chapter last Sunday fundraised for its third annual event function which took place at Area 15 in Lilongwe.

In an interview the Chapter’s Chairperson, Jackson Manda said the event was aimed at raising money for the third annual event which will take place on August 16 to 18, 2019 at Nkondezi Primary School in Nkhatabay district.

“The Tonga heritage group helps in upholding the Tonga culture for the coming generation as you know in the country most of the cultures are diminishing to this effect Tonga’s three years ago established the grouping to consolidate their cultural roots,” he said.

Manda added that it was very important to have such gatherings saying that it helps Tonga youth to know their routes, and what the ancestors were doing in the past

The Lilongwe Chapter group is expected to raise K6 million which will help them to contribute for the main event.

Manda said they are expecting a lot people to come in large numbers to the main event as they would show case traditional dances and traditional foods belonging to Tonga culture.

Guest of honor for the event, Professor Maureen Chirwa said the event is very important because it helps to promote and preserve the Tonga culture.

The Tonga heritage established its subdivisions called Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Blantyre Chapters among others

