Boki from Scotland to perform in Malawi at Winehouse

Musician Boki is set to perform in the country at WineHouse on Friday, June 29 along Malawian, Wezi and Angie.

Nkwachi Peter Mhango, Event Organiser at WineHouse has confirmed the development saying the acoustic show will start at 7pm and is pegged at Mk2500.

Boki in a separate interview said “Malawi is my home, so playing here is something I’ve always wanted to do. I am currently based in Glasgow, and there are a lot of opportunities for artists like me.”

“However in Malawi platforms for artist development are limited, and therefore I set up this gig for myself and artists to be able to display their show of talent. I am very excited that I have been given the chance to do so!

“Having never performed on such a platform in Malawi, I honestly don’t know what to expect. We have done a lot of promotion through different forms of media and therefore believe to have reached a large proportion of the population.” Said Boki.

Another artist on the roster is Wezi and she expressed what playing with Boki is like “It feels good i mean, we’ve known each other since high school and we’ve performed together before so to be performing again but as individual artists especially since he’s got an EP out and is gigging in Scotland it feels almost surreal.”

She further said “This is something we’ve been talking about since we were just in high school and now it’s starting to feel less like a dream and more like reality.”

“As an artist i promise to give the audience: authenticity, honesty and a good time.”

She urged people to come out to WineHouse on Friday saying it is going to be a great night filled with talent and fun.

