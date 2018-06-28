Secretary to Treasury faces contempt rap from Parliament

Agriculture committee of parliament members have angrily reacted to the decision by Secretary to Treasury Ben Botolo not to appear before the committee when he was summoned.

The committee chairman Joseph Chidanti Malunga said Botolo, who usually enjoys good working relationship with legislators, did not give reasons why he failed to turn up for the meeting.

“We even sent our Sergeant-at-arms, but he refused to come, this is a serious matter, this is contempt of parliament,” he said.

Malunga said the committee has since reported him to the Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya for possible contempt charges or any action against him.

The committee wanted to quiz him on some projects involving water boards.

Both Botolo and Msowoya could not be reached for their comments Thursday afternoon.

