Bolo billed for Zambezi Classic competition

The Blantyre based bodybuilding beast known as Bolo is billed to contest in Zambezi Classic competition scheduled to take place on April 14, 2018 in Zambia.

Bolo, real name, Thokozani Eleckson Chagwirampeni, confirmed that he is currently on intensive training in preparation for the competition.

“I am on hard training routines to get set for Zambezi Classic since I was off season,” said Bolo.

The bodybuilding Chagwirampeni added that he would leave the country to Zambia five days before the actual day of the competition.

He also explained that the competition will be in two categories comprising bodyweight and age of the contestants.

According to Bolo, the event will track several competitions including men and women bodybuilding competition, men’s and women’s body physique exposition and many more.

Bolo said the competition will help him to be exposed on international bodybuilding arena.

“Attending the competition will be the opportunity for me to be exposed outside Malawi,” he said.

He further said the competition will help him learn new bodybuilding tactics concerning bodybuilding diets and supplements, noting that Malawi has not progressed much in a number of sporting activities including bodybuilding.

Bolo has been taking part in local bodybuilding competitions like Mr. Malawi, Mr. Muscle man and Ulaya classic.

The bodybuilder is confident he will do well in the forthcoming body building competition in Zambia.

“I am hoping to do better in this Zambezi Classic competition and it will be an opportunity for me to showcase my talent,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :