Zambian Club says Zoya’s transfer off

Nyasa Big Bullets defender Emmanuel Zoya who underwent and passed trials at Zambia’s Super Division side Red Arrows may wait alittle longer to accomplish his dream of playing professional football.

This follows a revelation by Red Arrows Spokesperson Miko Kalimbwe that his club’s technical panel has opted to sign a natural centre back.

Reports from Zambia reaching Nyasa Times also reveals that apart from looking to sign a centre back, Arrows had a foreign quota of only two strikers, a midfielder and a centre back.

“Zoya is a fantastic payer. He did well during trials. We are trying to see if we can create an additional slot for him” Kalimbwe is reported as saying.

According to the Arrows Spokesperson, if an attempt to create a space for the left footed defender, the Arrows Management will get him another team.

Zoya successfully passed trials at Arrows desite stiff competition against several other players from Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

He was also outstanding during last season’s domestic elite league scoring six goals in the process to become the highest scorer among all the local defenders.

Zoya, who featured in Bullets friendly match 2-0 win over Masters Security on Sunday, said he was relaxed.

He said he feels that the club seriously wants him and would create space for him.

Arrows are based in Lusaka and play in the Zambia top league known as MTN Super Division. They are sponsored by the Zambian Air Force.

