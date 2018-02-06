Nomads striker Linje seals Japan move to join Yokohama FC

Be Forward Wanderers forward Jabulani Linje will have a new lease of life after securing a move to Japanese J2 League outfit Yokohama FC.

Wanderers general secretary Mike Butao disclosed this to Nyasa Times on Tuesday on the sidelines of their K500,000 donation from rivals Nyasa Bullets.

Butao sarcastically said the team has been vindicated by sending their players to Japan for trials after the deal has gone through.

He said he passed the trials long time ago and the club was waiting for the issuing of his visa to start a two-year loan deal.

“When Wanderers send players to Japan for trials people say a lot of things. We are vindicated now that Jabulani Linje has managed to secure a deal with Japanese team on a two-year loan contact,” Butao said.

“What has remained is Jabulani to agree on personal terms with the club as Wanderers we won’t get anything. We are just happy that he has become the first Malawian to play in Japan.”

Linje and Precious Msosa went for trials in Japan late last year after Joseph Kamwendo and Peter Wadabwa failed in 2016 amid accusations that they were training with school institutions.

