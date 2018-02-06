Nyasa BB donate K0.5m to Malawi’s CAF flag carriers: Nomads, Masters

Nyasa Big Bullets FC have donated K500 000 each to Be Forward Wanderers and Masters Security in support of their CAf club competitions they are undertaking this weekend.

Bullets FC chief executive officer Fleetwood Hiya said on Tuesday during an impromptu news conference they thought because Wanderers who are facing AS Vita of DRC and Master Security because they are carrying the national flag.

“We wish our colleagues all the best value as they play in the CAf club competitions we thought of coming up with the gesture by donating K500,000 each,” Haiya said.

He said the relationship between Bullets and Wanderers has been symbiotic over the years despite being sworn rivals on the domestic scene.

“As much as we our rivals our rivalry does not go off the pitch as we have been working hand in hand together. For example when Vincent Gona was injured we asked them to fundraise for his medical expenses.”

Wanderers general secretary Mike Butao applauded the People’s Team for the gesture saying they never expected more from Bullets after accepting to play a friendly game on Saturday to raise funds as well as prepare for the AS Vita in CAf club Champions league.

“This is really something we never expected. We are very humbled and thank Nyasa for this gesture. It’s something out of the blues,” Butao said.

“You may recall that sometime back when Bullets participated in CAf club Champions league we also donated some money although it was not enough the will was there.”

Masters Security official Mervin M’bweza also commended Nyasa Bullets for the donation because they are representing the nation.

“We are representing the country in Angola and we don’t take it for granted that Nyasa Manufacturing company and the club has donated the money which has been timely,” M’bweza said.

