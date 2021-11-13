Bon Kalindo calls for protests against Tonse government, says he is representing poor Malawians

Comedian and actor, Bon Kalindo, who is also UTM party National Youth Director, has told privately owned Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) that he is representing “all poor Malawians” in his sudden anger towards President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance administration, to which his own party is a member.

Kalindo, a former parliamentarian who is well-known in arts circles as Winiko, was featured in ZBS’s special “Tiwuzeni Zowona” program on Wednesday afternoon, which was monitored by Nyasa Times.

Kalindo told presenter Daniel Mawawa that he acts neither as a politician nor as a UTM party member.

“I am just a concerned Malawian representing my own family, relatives and many other poor Malawians who are suffering the economic hardships being perpetrated by the Tonse Alliance regime under President Dr Chakwera,” said Kalindo.

According to Kalindo, some of the hardships include, among others: rise of fuel and food prices and other basic needs, increase of transport costs and tollgate fees, joblessness, absence of National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) loans for the youths, the infamous amended labour relations law, corruption and nepotism.

He said time has come for Malawians, especially young people, to unite and confront authorities over these matters if the country is to become favourable for all.

“We, the youths, are in majority. Let us not fear anyone. We should rise and our emphasis should be on job creation. They promised us jobs. Where are the jobs,” he said.

Kalindo further said the Tonse Alliance, owing to its inability to fulfill many campaign promises, has failed to govern Malawi based on the principles of servant leadership.

Apparently, servant leadership was the overarching promise by Tonse—a coalition of nine political parties—during the campaign period ahead of the court sanctioned 2020 fresh presidential elections.

Instead, according to Kalindo, the administration is “an irresponsible criminal syndicate which is busy enriching itself at the expense of poor Malawians”.

He added that President Dr Chakwera still has the time to do things better or “just resign if he feels he cannot manage”.

Kalindo wound up the interview with ZBS by inviting Malawians to what he described as “mass protests” against economic hardships and high cost of living.

“We will start next week in Blantyre and then proceed to other cities later. I am the one leading these protests. Let us come out in large numbers. Let us not fear anyone,” said Kalindo.

