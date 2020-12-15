Boy, 16 arrested for sexual assault on his sister

Malawi Police in Dedza have arrested a 16-year old boy on allegation that he defiled his biological sister aged 14.

According to Dedza Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Cassim Manda, it is alleged that early this year, the suspect started proposing his biological sister, but the victim rejected his proposal.

“The victim did not tell anyone, fearing that the family would be defamed. On Thursday morning, December 10, 2020 when the victim’s mother had just left home, the suspect falsely cooked up the theft allegations against his sister.

“He accused her that she had stolen his money which he got after selling his cell phone. He aggressively ordered the victim to raise her hands so that she could be searched,” Manda said.

He added that the suspect started to touch the girl’s breast in course of the search for his allegedly stolen money as he took advantage of the absence of their mother from home.

He then forced her to have sex with him unprotected.

The district’s deputy police spokesperson said they were caught red handed by their grandmother and that the medical report from Dedza District Hospital has since revealed that the victim has indeed lost her virginity.

Manda added that the suspect is expected to answer the case of incest which is contrary to Section 157, Sub Section 1 of the Penal Code.

Both the suspect and the victim hail from Malindima Village in Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza.

