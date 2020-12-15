Six suspects escape from Malawi police cells in Mzuzu, Karonga

Malawi Police in Mzuzu have confirmed that they have launched manhunt for four of the five suspects that escaped from Mzuzu Police Station cell on Monday evening under unknown circumstances.

The four escapees accused of rape, defilement and theft are identified as ; Enock Tembo, accused of defilement, Clement Mwagomba and Bonwell Milanzi, both accused of theft and Alfred Moya, accused of robbery and rape.

Mzuzu Police Deputy Spokesperson, Paul Tembo has confirmed the development.

However, Tembo said the law enforcers managed to apprehend one of the suspects on Tuesday.

According to him, police are questioning the apprehended suspect to explain how they managed to beat the security and where they were heading to.

“The intercepted one is cooperating and information on where they might have headed to is being followed,” said Tembo.

In a related development, in Karonga, a police officer is also on the run after hiring out a gun to suspected thugs.

Karonga police is failing to explain how the fellow officer escaped in the cell.

The development occurred in the night of Monday, according to police report.

