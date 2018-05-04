Boy 18, missing after overcoming kidnappers

Barely a month after Ian Chikoti 18, escaped from kidnappers in Lilongwe who duped him by asking for directions in a Black Nissan X-Trail, he has gone missing.

Ian, who used to stay in Area 22 in Lilongwe, went to see his brother, Chris Martin Chikoti in Area 23. He left his brother’s house by 6:00 pm, but he did not reach home which raised suspicion.

“It was on Monday April 30, [2018] when he came to visit, unfortunately, he did not reach home [Area 22] till morning. Our fear is that in March this year, he was kidnapped by two women, but by the grace God he escaped, he reached home so traumatized.

“He did not pick quarrel with anybody else and he has never slept out of home. On the day of his missing, he put on a blue jeans pair of trousers and carried a brown hustle-bag,” Chris Martin said.

Born on 16th May, 2000, he is 150 centimetres tall, according to the brother. On behalf of his family, Martin appealed to the general public to inform the nearest police stations or call on 0999 226 686 or 0888 466 929 for any information that may lead into finding him.

Ian, an MSCE holder from Mzuzu Government Secondary School, hails from Makanya Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kalumbu in Lilongwe District.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :