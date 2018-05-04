Farmers Organisation urges Dowa farmers to adopt modern technologies

Farmers Organisation Limited (FOL), an agriculture business entity, has asked farmers in Dowa district to adopt modern technologies such as use of weed chemicals and processed seeds if they are to achieve bumper harvests each passing growing season.

FOL Retail Sales and Marketing Manager Hannock Madeira said this during a field day and symposium held in Nachisaka Extension Planning Area in Dowa.

During the event, FOL trained farmers how to effectively use the anti-weeds chemicals and MRI maize seed varieties which it sells across the country.

Madeira said farming has gone technological hence the need for farmers to roll with the change.

“Gone are the days when we spent much time using hoes to remove the weeds in the fields. Nowadays, you can just apply chemicals to kill the weeds. It does not consume much time and it is also effective,” he said.

Madeira also asked farmers to resist from growing recycling maize seeds which he says lowers yields.

“It is pleasing that around 50 percent of farmers have moved away from using recycled seeds. But we can do more to ensure that the percentages are much higher than this,” he said.

Dowa District Agriculture Development Officer Aaron Kachimera thanked FOL for organising the field day saying it is an eye opener to the farmers.

“Most of the things that the farmers have learned are what my office advocates for. We believe that what the farmers have learned here will improve farming in the district,” he said.

Kachimera also urged farmers to treat farming as business.

“Let us not be contented with the maize or crops we grow for food. We can improve our lives by treating agriculture as business. Let us think of going commercial,” he said.

Testifying on behalf of other farmers, David Kandaya said he has never been disappointed by the products which FOL distributes.

“Firstly, let me admit that I used to resent use of chemicals because of myths like that they destroy the environment. But I can clearly testify that since I adopted technology my yields have improved a lot,” he said.

FLO, which was founded in 1980, distributes agrochemicals, seeds and spraying equipment.

