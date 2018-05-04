I’m ready to pave way for a female candidate in my constituency—Msowoya

Speaker of National Assembly, Richard Msowoya, says he is ready not to stand for the Parliamentary position and pave way for the woman candidate in his Karonga Nyungwe.

Msowoya was speaking in Lilongwe during the 50:50 campaign.

Ministry of Gender Disabilities and Social Welfare, Dr Jean Kalirani officially launched the campaign.

50:50 campaign Management agency is a new concept in the running of the fighting to increase women representation in elected and other leadership positions in Malawi.

The agency was born out of the need to refocus on the campaign.

“I am ready not to stand and instead support the woman candidate in my constituency,” Said Msowoya amid ululations from the women.

Msowoya commended Government for signing various international instruments supporting the need for women to take various positions.

“And even internally we have good laws which recognize the role of women and what is needed is to make use of them,” said Msowoya.

He has since urged political parties to prioritise women as candidates in 2019.

He said no wander we have more women as independent MPs in Parliament because they are frustrated and stand on their own.

During the launch, Kalirani said Government is committed to ensure that more women takes up positions as councilors and Members of Parliament.

But Kalirani was quick to bemoan some cultural beliefs which does not recognize the big role which women contributes for the meaningful development of our country.

NGO Gender coordinating Network chairperson, Emma Kaliya blamed patriarchy as the reason of why women do not make it to parliament. The women have since been urged to sho commitment themselves.

Kaliya said the issue of money is not enough. “There is an issue of patriarchy which plays invisible role,” Said Kaliya.

50:50 Campaign agency will run till end of 2019. The campaign is a consortium of centre bfor society strengthening and Action Aid Malawi.

