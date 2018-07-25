Boy, 8, dies after being hit by car driven by father

An eigh year-old boy died Sunday afternoon after being run over by a vehicle which was being driven his father at Chindindindi in Mzimba District.

The deceased, Stanley Jere and his friends are said to have fallen off from an open vehicle which being driven by his father, Benson Jere.

Confirming the accident, Mzimba Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Peter Botha said the deceased was run over by a three tonner Toyota Dyna as Jere was reversing the vehicle.

“As he was reversing the vehicle, the boy fell near a rear tyre which run over his head and died on the spot” the PRO explained.

Botha said Jere was not aware that there were children behind the vehicle as the children were to the blind side of the vehicle.

Jere 40, who hails from Symon Jere Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Chindi in Mzimba District, is in custody at Mzimba Police Station.

