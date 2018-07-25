Malawi Police hunt for murder suspects after pub assault in Mzimba

Malawi Police in Mzimba are hunting for suspects who murdered Fiskani Msimuko 22, on Sunday night at 40-40 pub in the district.

Mzimba Police Station spokesperson Peter Botha said Msimuko went to socialise at Mzimba Trading Centre on Sunday night and was assaulted by unknown people.

“After being assaulted, Msimuko started off to his home but only to collapse at Kavukula Bridge. He was found by passers- by who took him to his house,” he said.

Botha said that Msimuko was Sunday morning July 22 July taken to Mzimba District Hospital where he died as he was about to receive treatment.

“Postmortem conducted at Mzimba District Hospital indicated that Msimuko died due to head injuries,” he said.

Msimuko hailed from Molo Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Munyanja in Kasungu.

