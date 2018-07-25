Mutharika to lead Global Fund conference in France

Malawian President Peter Mutharika has been asked by the Global Fund to champion and lead next year’s conference in France to fight HIV and Aids, tuberculosis and malaria.

Global Fund executive director Peter Sands said in a letter dated June 18 that the organisations has chosen President Mutharika because Malawi is thriving in the fight of the three pandemics.

“The Global Fund would be honoured if yoy agreed to be our Champion in the lead up to our next Replenishment and as such express your support to our partnership and our Replenishment Conference, to be hosted by France in 2019, during the upcoming African Union Heads of State summut,” reads the letter in part as seen by Nyasa Times.

State House spokesman Mgeme Kalilani confirmed that the letter has been received by President Mutharika.

According to Kalilani, the President has accepted the Global Fund request “with humility”, saying he commit to discharging the responsibility “with the highest possible of integrity and diligence.”

The Global Fund (GF) is an international financing organization, designed to accelerate the end of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria epidemics by providing support to countries in the response to the three diseases

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :