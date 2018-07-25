Mutharika to lead Global Fund conference in France

Malawian President Peter Mutharika has been asked by the Global Fund  to champion and lead next year’s conference in France to fight HIV and Aids, tuberculosis and malaria.

President Mutharika: Accepts the request  with humility

Global Fund executive director Peter Sands said in a letter dated  June 18 that the organisations has chosen President Mutharika because Malawi is thriving in the fight of the three pandemics.

“The Global Fund would be honoured if yoy agreed to be our Champion in the lead up to our next Replenishment and as such express your support to our partnership and our Replenishment Conference, to be hosted by France  in 2019, during the upcoming African Union  Heads of State summut,” reads  the letter in part as seen by Nyasa  Times.

State House spokesman Mgeme Kalilani confirmed that the letter has been received  by President Mutharika.

According to Kalilani, the President has accepted the Global Fund request “with humility”, saying he  commit to discharging the responsibility  “with the highest possible of integrity and diligence.”

The Global Fund (GF) is an international financing organization, designed to accelerate the end of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria epidemics by providing support to countries in the response to the three diseases

 

ANYONE CAN CHAMPION HIV/AIDS INITIATIVE. NOTHING NEW FROM FRANCE. HIS VISIT SHOULD NOT BE POLITICIZED. PEOPLE ARE DYING OR HIV/AIDS IN MALAWI AND MONEY MEANT FOR THE CAUSE IS STOLEN BY THE VERY PERSON WHO WANTS TO CHAMPION IT. SHAME ON FRANCE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

8 minutes ago

