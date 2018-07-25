Tumbuka Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe U-turn on Mutharika endorsement

July 25, 2018 Judith Moyo – Nyasa Times 1 Comment

A Tumbuka Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe of Rumphi has said he is reversing his decision to endorse President  Peter Mutharika’s  2019 presidential bid, saying Malawians will decide according to their conscious when the country goes to polls.

Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe of Rumphi: Reverses endorsement

Chikulamayembe  endorsed Mutharika during the rally the President held in Rumphi last week at Bolero, after laying a foundation stone for the Rumphi-Nyika-Chitipa Road.

The Tumbuka Paraount chief  said Mutharika will win the election without hurdles.

But Chikulamayembe has reversed his statement in an interview, saying  he remains  apolitical, and his  endorsement has been reversed.

“I am not telling people to vote for Mutharika. I am not a politician and I would not be one. Chiefs are supposed to be apolitical,” he said.

Chikulamayembe said chiefs should give equal ground to politicians to campaign freely and let their subjects make an informed choice to vote wisely in 2019 elections.

Art another public rally which Mutharika held at Mpherembe, Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa V of Mzimba  said Mutharika  is one of the few leaders who have done a lot in the country; hence the need for people to vote for him in next year’s elections.

Amfumu aona kuti ndale zasintha pa Malalwi

