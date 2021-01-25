Boy accidentally shoots himself to death with grandparents gun
A 10-year-old boy who mistook a gun for a toy has accidentally shot himself to death in Blantyre.
Police say the incident has taken place at Chindebvu Village, in the area of Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre.
The boy was playing with his grandfather’s gun, police said.
According to police, the boy, identified as Omar Cheucheu sneaked into his grandparents bedroom where he started playing with the gun that the family owns.
It is said while playing with the firearm, the young boy accidentally pulled a trigger and shot himself dead.
His elder brother went to the bedroom after hearing the gun shots and found him in pool of blood dead.
After this, Omar was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Chileka police publicist, Peter Mchiza has since reminded those possessing guns to ensure total security of the fire arms so that children must not reach out to them.
Lesson learnt the hard way. This gun could have been kept well out of sight or reach. If you display something a child will try to pick it up. Shame!
Chileka police don’t be quick to close the case. There is no harm in investigating a few leads. Koma mukatero mwamaliza?