4 sustain injuries as vehicle overturn

January 25, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Four people are in hospital following various degrees of injuries they sustained in a road accident in Dowa after a motor vehicle they were travelling in overturned.

The Dowa accident
Police say the accident happened at Mount Meru Millers along Mponela-Lilongwe M1 road and  involved a motor vehicle registration number DA 7691 which was being driven by Snowden Chimenya.

Dowa Police spokesperson, Gladson M’bumpha, says traffic report indicates that  the driver of the car was driving from Mponela  to Lilongwe with some passengers on board.

But while trying to overtake another car, the driver lost control before his vehicle overturned.

Following the impact, four people sustained various degrees of injuries.

So far, one has been referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital while the other three are receiving treatment at Lumbadzi Health Centre.

 

Okay
Okay
5 hours ago

Too bad, I hope the carlsberg crates aren’t part of the story

