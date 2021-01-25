4 sustain injuries as vehicle overturn

Four people are in hospital following various degrees of injuries they sustained in a road accident in Dowa after a motor vehicle they were travelling in overturned.

Police say the accident happened at Mount Meru Millers along Mponela-Lilongwe M1 road and involved a motor vehicle registration number DA 7691 which was being driven by Snowden Chimenya.

Dowa Police spokesperson, Gladson M’bumpha, says traffic report indicates that the driver of the car was driving from Mponela to Lilongwe with some passengers on board.

But while trying to overtake another car, the driver lost control before his vehicle overturned.

Following the impact, four people sustained various degrees of injuries.

So far, one has been referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital while the other three are receiving treatment at Lumbadzi Health Centre.

