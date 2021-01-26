Malawi chief prosecutor speaks on Chisale’s cement case: ‘File being analysed’

January 26, 2021 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Newly appointed Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) says  he is carefully analysing the  case file former presidential security aide Norman Chisale into the alleged importation of cement valued at K5 billion using former president Peter Mutharika’s duty-free privilege.

Kayuni: There are twists and turns

According to Kayuni, the file is huge and complex that needs to be mopped to ensure successful prosecution and analyse Mutharika’s role in the cement saga.

He said  as it is , the case file is riddled with multifaceted “twists and turns.”

However, the top prosecutor said in the interest of justice, the directorate will speed  the analysis  to ensure the case goes to court in not too distant future.

“It is important duty in tandem with Malawians’ expectations, not just for the case in question but numerous other cases,” said Kayuni.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) froze five bank accounts belonging to Mutharika—who lost the court-ordered June 23 Fresh Presidential Election to President Lazarus Chakwera, a joint account owned by Mutharika and his wife Gertrude, Malawi Revenue Authority deputy commissioner general Roza Mbilizi, Chisale and former director-general  of State Residences Peter Mukhito.

Chisale was arrested by Fiscal Police and charged with alleged involvement in the importation of K5 billion worth of cement using Mutharika’s duty-free privilege.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gumede
Gumede
2 hours ago

We can as well forget about this case.

0
Reply
Ginimbi, the illuminate, the likes of Bushiri
Ginimbi, the illuminate, the likes of Bushiri
2 hours ago

Pamenepo ndiye pa Malawi, they have started telling stories, the file is huge, numerous u turns, bla bla bla, kenako mulandu ziii kuzimilira, Malawi dziko lotembeleredwa ili

0
Reply
Mbalachanda
Mbalachanda
2 hours ago

Useless Kayuni and nyau crew. Then why are you freezing APM’s accounts? Idiots.

0
Reply
shares
3
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
4 sustain injuries as vehicle overturn

Four people are in hospital following various degrees of injuries they sustained in a road accident in Dowa after a...

Close