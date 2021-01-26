Wanderers want to sell Mutharika bus to settle debts

The cash-strapped Mighty Wanderers FC plan to sell the Higger bus which they got from immediate past president Peter Mutharika.

The Lali Lubani Road outfit want to ease financial woes following the withdraw of sponsorship by Japanese used vehicle dealers Be Forward Limited.

Wanderers chairperson Simon Sikwese said selling the bus is the best option for their survival but said the matter is currently under discussions.

“We will discuss this issue at length because we feel it makes sense to sell the bus so we can pay some debts,” said Sikwese on MBC Radio 2.

He said money realised from the sale of the bus would help also to settle players upkeep allowances, pay training and game bonuses.

According to Sikwese, once the decision is approved, the club will advertise the sale of the bus.

Former president gave Nomads and their rivals Nyasa Big Bullets buses last year.

The two buses were bought from Rashy Motors in Blantyre at K125 million each.

