Boy killed in Ntcheu accident identified

A young boy has died this morning after he was hit by a motor vehicle while crossing the road at Manjawira Trading Centre along the Blantyre-Balaka M1.

Henry Chizungu 29, of Josephy village, Traditional Authority Mulumbe, Zomba District, was driving a motor vehicle registration number CP 4150 Mazda Vellisa from the direction of Blantyre heading Balaka.

Upon arrival at the said place near Rivirivi Bridge at around 1000 hours, he hit a young male pedestrian, Charles Chauya who was crossing the road from right to left hand side.

Followimg the impact, he sustained head injuries and died on spot.

The late Charles Chauya hailed from Kawala village, Traditional Authority Phambala, in the district.

This is the first fatal road accident to register this month after recording a total of 11(eleven) in April alone where a total of eight (8) people lost their lives through the same.

Meanwhile, police is advising parents to always jearously guard their children against crossing or playing along the road to avoid such scenarios.

It is also advisable to motorists that they reduce speed whenever approaching or leaving busy trading centres so that they are able to stop during any emergency.

