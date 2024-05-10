Brace for Chiperoni winds as winter starts, health experts advise those with respiratory problems to stay indoor

The department of climate change and meteorological services says the country will start experiencing chipeloni winds in the coming days, marking the start of a normal winter season.

The director of the department, Lucy Mtilatila, says the current hot conditions are expected to end, noting that the country will only experience a normal and averagely cold season this year.

She, however, says that Dedza and Lilongwe, among the other few districts, will have an extreme drop in temperature this year, hence urging the public to exercise caution during the period by avoiding the use of charcoal in closed rooms.

A health expert, Sandra Mapemba, says people with respiratory ailments like asthma and bronchitis, which are also rampant in children and the elderly, are at risk of prolonged attacks, hence asking that they be warmly dressed and spend much time indoors.

