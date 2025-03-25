Breaking Barriers: Temwani Simwaka Becomes First Female CEO of NBS Bank

In a groundbreaking and historic move, NBS Bank has appointed Temwani Simwaka as its first-ever female Chief Executive Officer (CEO), shattering the glass ceiling in Malawi’s banking sector. Effective April 1, Simwaka steps into the top seat of the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE)-listed bank, marking a defining moment for women in leadership and finance.

For years, the world of banking has been largely dominated by men. But with Simwaka’s appointment, NBS Bank has not only embraced progress but also signaled a bold commitment to gender inclusivity, innovation, and transformative leadership.

A Proven Leader Ready for the Challenge

Simwaka is no stranger to the corridors of leadership. Having served as Deputy CEO since 2022, she has played a critical role in the bank’s transformation journey. According to a statement by Company Secretary Marsha Machika, her influence has been felt far and wide within the organization.

“She has been key in the bank’s transformation journey, serving with distinction as Deputy CEO. Notably, she led the successful migration of the bank’s core banking system, one of the most significant upgrades in recent years,” reads part of the statement.

Beyond technology, Simwaka spearheaded the successful establishment of the NBS Bank Forex Bureau, which remarkably turned a profit in its very first year. She has also been a driving force behind operational efficiency, digital banking innovation, and talent development—three pillars essential for a modern, competitive bank.

Breaking Barriers, Building Legacies

A Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA), Simwaka’s credentials are solid. Her academic journey took her through Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), where she earned a Bachelor of Commerce (Accountancy) degree and a Diploma in Business Studies.

Her leadership experience spans beyond NBS Bank, as she has served on various boards and national institutions, bringing a wealth of expertise to her new role.

A New Era for NBS Bank

As Temwani Simwaka takes the helm, she is not just leading a bank—she is inspiring a new generation of women to aim higher and break through barriers in corporate leadership.

Her appointment is a statement—that women belong at the decision-making table, that competence knows no gender, and that the future of banking in Malawi is diverse, innovative, and driven by bold leadership.

The Bank has also expressed gratitude to Kwanele Ngwenya, the outgoing CEO, for his visionary leadership and immense contribution to NBS Bank’s success.

With Simwaka in charge, a new chapter begins—one where a woman leads the way, and the possibilities are limitless.

