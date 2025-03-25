Pyuuuuuuuuuuu! NBS Bank hikes Charity Shield Sponsorship from K40m to K60m

NBS Bank plc has increased its sponsorship package of the 2025 Charity Shield to K60 million from K40 million last year as part of its commitment to football and community impact.

The Bank’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Temwani Simwaka made the announcement on Monday in Blantyre ahead of the highly anticipated match between TNM Super League champions Silver Strikers and Castel Cup winners Mighty Wanderers Football Club this Saturday at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

“We unveiled the NBS Bank plc sponsorship to the tune of K60 million to support the Charity Shield. As a Bank, we believe in working with others to create a lasting impact. Our partnership with the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is built on the shared goal of giving back to the community. The proceeds from the match will go toward community initiatives, and we are excited to be part of this noble cause,” said Simwaka.

She further highlighted NBS Bank plc’s support for FAM’s introduction of e-ticketing for the match, stating that the bank’s digital platforms will facilitate ticket purchases.

“Digital is the future, and as sponsors, we are thrilled to see FAM embracing e-ticketing. We look forward to a great match and, above all, a meaningful contribution to our communities,” said Simwaka.

In his remarks, FAM President Fleetwood Haiya praised NBS Bank plc for its continued support and the significant increase in sponsorship.

“For NBS Bank plc to increase their support by 50% is a testament to their commitment to football and community development. This is not just about a game; the Charity Shield is a platform to make a real impact in people’s lives. This year, we will have new champions, and that’s a great step forward for football development in Malawi. We urge all fans to come in large numbers, knowing that every ticket purchased will contribute to charity,” said Haiya.

With the dominance of Nyasa Big Bullets in previous editions, this year’s Charity Shield will usher in a new champion as Silver Strikers and Mighty Wanderers FC battle for the title.

As the countdown begins, football fans can expect an exciting showdown, with the added satisfaction of knowing that their participation will contribute to a greater cause.

