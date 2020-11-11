Bribery probe: ACB gives FA Malawi 24 hrs ultimatum

Football Association of Malawi has 24 hours to furnish the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) all nomination lists submitted by the Southern, Central and Northern Region Football Associations.

Among others, ACB Director General Reyneck Matemba wants FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda to produce or furnish him within 24 hrs with original documents or certified true copies of all nomination lists of candidates.

The country’s graft bursting ACB considers the documents important for the conduct of an investigation into an alleged or suspected offense under corrupt practices act, Matemba said in a notice dated 9th November 2020.

Apart from the original documents or certified copied, the ACB Caesar the Bureau is demanding any other communication relating to nominations for various positions in the three associations and their respective elective general assemblies.

The three Associations were due to hold Elective General Meetings this weekend before the graft bursting body issued restraining notices to CRFA and recently SRFA, stopping exercise.

The Bureau does not want Saturday’s vote to go ahead after suspected corruption allegations were laid against the nomination process of candidates.

Given the SRFA Elective General Meeting had preceded, the process would have been more ceremonial since the incumbent committee was set to go unopposed.

Similarly, most key positions including that of the Chairperson and General Secretary would have gone unopposed as challengers got zero nomination ahead of the elective assembly.

Only NRFA’s top brass were not guaranteed a safe passage as was the case with their central and southern region counterparts because their opponents managed to secure nominations from some district committees.

Last Friday, Football Association of Malawi said: “FAM remains committed to ensuring that integrity in the administration of football is not compromised by upholding the virtues of corporate governance at all levels of the beautiful game.”

